Qatar Plane Carrying Food Supplies For Palestinians In Gaza Heads To Egypt

Doha, Qatar: A Qatar Armed Forces plane headed to the city of Al Arish in Egypt carrying 41 tonnes of food supplies provided by the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) in preparation for transporting it into Gaza.
To date, 14 planes have delivered a total of 533 tonnes of aid to Gaza.
The aid is part of the State of Qatar's full support to the brotherly Palestinian people amid the difficult humanitarian conditions due to the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
