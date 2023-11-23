(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with United Cars Almana, Qatar's Jeep dealership, has announced the recall of Jeep Grand Wagoneer, 2023 model, as third-row seatbelt buckles may have been built with inaccessible or damaged buckles, which may leave the occupant unable to fasten the seat belt.

The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.