(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with United Cars Almana, Qatar's Jeep dealership, has announced the recall of Jeep Grand Wagoneer, 2023 model, as third-row seatbelt buckles may have been built with inaccessible or damaged buckles, which may leave the occupant unable to fasten the seat belt.
The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.
The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.
MENAFN23112023000063011010ID1107476585
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.