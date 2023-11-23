Qatar Takes Part In Meeting Of IAEA Board Of Governors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: The State of Qatar participated yesterday in the proceedings of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the Austrian capital, Vienna.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, who is also the Governor of Qatar to the International Atomic Energy Agency, led the Qatari delegation at the session. Also, Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar Jamal bin Abdulrahman Al Jaber, to the International Organizations in Vienna, was a member of the delegation.

Dr. Al Hammadi condemned, in Qatar's statement at the opening of the Board of Governors' session, in the strongest terms, the deliberate killing carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against civilian populations in Gaza. These attacks resulted in the deaths of more than 13,000 Palestinians, mostly comprised of children and women, in addition to an unprecedented number of journalists, doctors, UN staff, and international relief organizations. He affirmed that these practices amount to genocide according to the provisions of the 1948 Convention.

Dr. Al Hammadi pointed out Qatar's condemnation of the Israeli army's targeting of hospitals, schools, civilian infrastructure, as well as Israel's prevention of food, medicine, water, and electricity from reaching civilians in Gaza. He highlighted that these actions, which include forced displacement, fall within the descriptions of violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In the statement, Qatar called on the international community and relevant institutions to work towards a sustainable ceasefire and the opening of safe passages for the transit of food, medicine, and water.