PM, US Secretary Of State Discuss Release Of Hostages During Humanitarian Pause In Gaza

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and US Secretary of State discussed the steps to start the implementation of humanitarian pause in Gaza between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) over a phone call on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from HE Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States of America.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed the steps to start the implementation of the humanitarian pause deal as well as the procedures for releasing civilians and the importance of increasing the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza Strip.



The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for continuing efforts to stop the war in Gaza; emphasizing that the only guarantee for achieving sustainable peace in the Middle East is reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause in accordance with the Arab Initiative and the two-state solution, which guarantee the establishment of an independent and viable State of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the Palestinian people's enjoyment of their inalienable rights.

The US Secretary of State expressed his country's thanks to the State of Qatar for its decisive role in the mediation that led to reaching the humanitarian pause, stressing his country's commitment to the two-state solution.

His Excellency also stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between the State of Qatar and the United States of America.