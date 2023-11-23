Ooredoo, Katara Sign Three-Year Deal To Sponsor World Arabian Horse Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's leading telecom operator Ooredoo has signed a strategic three-year agreement with the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) to be the exclusive telecom sponsor for the World Arabian Horse Championship (WAHC). The 2023 championship, the first-ever edition to take place outside France, is scheduled for 6-9 December at the Old Doha Port.

Addressing a press conference at the Old Doha Port yesterday, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, said:“We take immense pride in sponsoring the World Arabian Horse Championship through a three-year partnership with Katara. The collaboration kicks off with the championship in Qatar from December 6 to 9, 2023, followed by the Paris Championship in 2024, and ultimately returning to Qatar in 2025.”

Also speaking at the press conference, Katara General Manager Prof. Dr. Khaled bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said,“Hosting the 2023 World Arabian Horse Championship was the result of a creative vision and diligent work aimed at making Qatar an important centre for attracting such international championships, especially given the rank of this tournament on the global level of Arabian horse competitions. Katara managed to bring this event, which is hosted for the first time in 42 years outside its home of France, to Qatar. This achievement resulted in a new partnership between Katara and Ooredoo Qatar.”

Al Sulaiti said the new partnership between Katara and Ooredoo will cover several editions of the championship. The partnership will commence with the Qatar 2023 competition, followed by the Paris event in 2024, and culminate with the Qatari tournament in 2025.

The 2023 edition will combine grace and purebred lineage and bring together over 150 Arabian horses from more than 20 countries for competitions that are characterised by excitement and suspense.

Preparations have been completed to host the championship at the Old Doha Port, one of the most popular tourist places in Doha.

Ooredoo said the partnership also aims to showcase the beauty and elegance of Arabian horses for the next three years.“The WAHC 2023 and 2025 editions in Qatar and 2024 event in Paris are poised to offer an unparalleled cultural and interactive experience for audiences worldwide,” it said.

Tickets and table booking details can be found at the championship's website.