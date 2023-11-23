Al Asmakh Mall Announces 24 Hours Shopping Weekend Offers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Al Asmakh Mall at Al Sadd will be open for 24 hours starting from 10 am today (November 23) to 10 am on Friday (November 24) for customers to enjoy endless shopping especially during the Amazing weekend sale in the mall. All the brands in the mall will be on amazing offers only for three days, November 23-25. Centrepoint, Max and Shoexpress will offer a flat 40% off, only for three days, while Home Centre is offering up to 50% off on a wide range of furniture and household products.

