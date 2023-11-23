Al Rayyan Club Holds Workshop To Develop Youth Capabilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The youth body at Al Rayyan Club organised a workshop entitled“The Art of Planning in the Sports Field” as part of the youth capacity development project.

The event was held in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Secondary School for Boys, under the auspices of the Sports Activities Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The workshop was attended by head of the youth body at Al Rayyan Club Faisal Al Hammadi, Director of Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Secondary School for Boys Mohammed Abdullah Al Dabbagh and a large number of school students.

Dr. Mohammed Al Anzi presented the workshop. The principles of the workshop are based on the concepts of how to prepare strategic work, by following a number of steps, the most important of which is defining the specialization first, setting priorities and goals, and developing a plan to define, mechanism and manage cooperation from the steps, and their requirements through effective solutions, where the training and qualification of administrative and technical cadres was discussed.

Head of the Youth Authority at Al Rayyan Club Faisal Al Hammadi said: "The workshop is very important to provide Qatari youth with new skills in strategic planning, implementing and evaluating programs and strategic plans in modern and scientific ways."

He added:“The importance of strategic planning is in drawing up plans and addressing the obstacles facing the implementation of plans in a scientific and thoughtful manner.”