White Friday, Clearance Price Promotions Begin At Safari

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's premier hypermarket chain, Safari, announced the kick-off of its White Friday and clearance promotions across its outlets.

The White Friday promotion runs from November 23 to 28, offering customers a prime opportunity to avail themselves of their favourite products at exceptionally low prices.

This includes a diverse range of items such as fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, bakery goods, cosmetics, household items, ready-made clothing, footwear, electronics, computer accessories, daily necessities, food grains, and textiles.

Simultaneously, the clearance promotion, which commenced on November 23, will continue until December 2, providing an extended window for customers to explore fantastic deals.

Notable attractions include Philips Iron Box for just QR69, Asus Laptop priced at only QR699, Sanford Manual Air Fryer available for a mere QR89, Skyworth 55 Inch TV at an enticing QR799, English Royal 33 Piece Dinner Set for only QR69, Rainbow Organic Full Cream Milk at just QR14.75, and a 2-litre Udayam Coconut Oil Bottle priced at a modest QR20.

Additionally, customers can purchase a Carlton Turbolite Soft Trolley 2pcs for just QR197, a Canon DSLR Camera for a discounted QR999, and an Akai Speaker for an unbeatable QR199.

Leading brands such as LG, Samsung, Sony, Lenovo, Panasonic, Sharp, Geepas, Clikon, and Nikai are prominently displayed at the food court of Safari Mall in Abu Hamour as part of the clearance price promotion.

Products ranging from home appliances to electronics and household items from these renowned brands, directly sourced from suppliers in Qatar, are available at unbelievably low prices. Special arrangements have also been made at Safari Hypermarket in Al Wakra Barwa Village.

Safari's White Friday promotions and clearance price promotions, introduced in previous years, have received widespread acclaim.

As a special treat, the Safari Shop and Shine Mega Promotion offers customers the chance to win 6kg of gold. Participation is open to all, and a raffle coupon can be obtained with a purchase of just QR50 from any of Safari's outlets.