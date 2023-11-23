(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 23 November 2023 - In today's volatile global financial market, deep financial knowledge and skills are the cornerstone for financial professionals to survive and succeed. To this end, Fisher Stock Training Academy, in partnership with Wharton Business School, has launched the Fisher-Wharton Advanced Financial Management Program (AFP) aimed at cultivating financial decision-makers with international perspectives and globalized thinking. In this series of courses, participants will have the opportunity to learn knowledge that integrates financial theory and practice, including technical indicators, trading patterns, trading systems, global stock market analysis, practical trading in major markets, and more. There's also a global elite exchange circle waiting for anyone's participation.



This training program is honored to include teacher Zhang Zhicheng, who will teach alongside other top instructors. Zhang Zhicheng, 45 years old, graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in Finance and holds the CFA Charterholder qualification. He has worked at Temasek Holdings as a trader managing over 2 billion in funds, achieving an exceptional annualized return of up to 120%. Mr. Zhang is proficient in analysis of U.S. stocks, Hong Kong stocks, and the foreign exchange market, and enjoys a high reputation in online communities. His joining will undoubtedly elevate the quality of course instruction to a new level.



The AFP course not only provides financial professionals with a platform to deepen their knowledge and skills but also helps students build an extensive global network. Upon completing the course, participants will obtain alumni status from both Fisher and Wharton and have the opportunity to access over 100,000 high-quality alumni resources.



Course times and details will be announced on the official website of Fisher Stock Training Academy. Interested students and professionals can register and learn more at .



For professionals eager to reach new heights in the financial field, the Fisher-Wharton AFP program is an opportunity not to be missed. Here, knowledge transfer from Mr. Zhang Zhicheng and other industry leaders will guide students in navigating the future financial markets and seizing the key to success.







