JPMorgan gets sued by Russian bank

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the Russian Agricultural Bank, Rosselkhozbank, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the prominent United States financial services firm JPMorgan Chase. The lawsuit was officially submitted on November 20, as per information available in an online Russian database of arbitration cases. While the court has yet to commence processing the case, details regarding the specific nature of the lawsuit remain undisclosed.



Rosselkhozbank, recognized as Russia's primary agricultural lender, plays a crucial role as the main financial intermediary for the nation's food and fertilizer exports. The bank faced Western sanctions last year, coupled with being disconnected from the SWIFT international payment system. Reinstating Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT was a key demand by Moscow during the unsuccessful negotiations related to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, terminated by Russia in July.



The initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye in the preceding year, aimed to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports and potentially lift Western sanctions hindering Russia's agricultural exports.



Notably, in April 2023, JPMorgan received permission from the United States to process payments for agricultural exports via Rosselkhozbank in alignment with the grain deal. This arrangement was intended as an alternative to reconnecting the bank to the SWIFT system.



However, this cooperative effort ceased in early August after Moscow withdrew from the grain deal the previous month, as confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry. James O’Brien, head of the United States State Department’s Office of Sanctions Coordination, noted that JPMorgan's decision to discontinue the payment system was based on Moscow's withdrawal from the grain deal.



The legal action initiated by Rosselkhozbank against JPMorgan adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing financial dynamics between Russia and the United States, particularly in the realm of agricultural trade and sanctions. The outcome of this lawsuit will likely be closely monitored for potential ramifications on financial relations between the two entities.







