UNRWA Sends Medical Supply Plane To Gaza In Collaboration With JHCO

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has collaborated with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) to dispatch its third flight of life-saving medical supplies to Gaza. This ongoing initiative aims to address the critical healthcare needs of the strip.A statement by JHCO on Thursday said that the urgent aid consists of 45 tons of essential medical tools and equipment, including medications, medical supplies, hospital equipment, and birthing necessities to support expectant mothers.Olaf Becker, Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan, emphasized their commitment to prioritize the well-being of Palestinian refugees and provide humanitarian assistance to those in need in Gaza.Additionally, he highlighted that this aid is part of UNRWA's relentless efforts to address the urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza, made possible through generous support from donors.Hussein Shibli, JHCO Secretary General, affirmed the organization's collaborative approach with partners to mobilize and coordinate efforts in supporting the people of Gaza, particularly in the health sector, to alleviate the suffering of the wounded and injured.Moreover, he underscored the significance of this joint initiative between UNRWA and JHCO, which demonstrates their unwavering dedication to providing immediate relief to those enduring severe hardships in Gaza.Shibli added that this aid serves as a testament to UNRWA's steadfast commitment to supporting the lives of Palestinian refugees. Furthermore, UNRWA is actively exploring additional land routes to ensure prompt delivery of humanitarian aid from Jordan to the residents of Gaza.