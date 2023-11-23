Russia exposes less-than-anticipated budget deficiency

(MENAFN) Russia's budget deficit is poised to be significantly lower than initial government projections, showcasing the country's economic resilience despite ongoing Western sanctions, announced Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Wednesday. Revised estimates indicate that the budget gap will amount to 1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the current year, a notable reduction compared to earlier forecasts anticipating a deficit of 2.9 trillion rubles (USD32.8 billion) or 2 percent of GDP.



The positive shift in the budget outlook is attributed to the recovery of energy revenues and the broader economy, with federal revenues witnessing an upswing. Russian oil and gas sales, in particular, reached their highest level in 18 months in October. Siluanov emphasized the contribution of additional non-oil and gas revenues, highlighting that the economy's growth rates are instrumental in generating higher budget revenues.



Initially, in July, the Finance Ministry had anticipated a budget deficit ranging from 2 percent to 2.5 percent of the country's economic output. However, positive "macroeconomic indicators" later prompted authorities to dismiss concerns of a widening deficit, allowing for upward revisions in budget projections.



The actual budget deficit for the period from January to October totaled 1.235 trillion rubles (USD14 billion) or 0.7percent of GDP. The unexpected fiscal performance underscores Russia's ability to navigate economic challenges and underscores the importance of diverse revenue sources in bolstering financial stability. As Russia continues to navigate geopolitical and economic pressures, the revised budget outlook provides insights into the country's fiscal resilience and adaptability to external factors.



