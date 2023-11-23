Michelle Bachelet: The Universal Declaration Is 'Good Enough'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Bachelet knows first hand what human rights violations are. As a young woman she witnessed Augusto Pinochet's military coup in Chile, and the violent repression which followed.
Her own father was arrested, and, as a result of torture, died of a heart attack in prison. Later, she and her mother were arrested and taken to Santiago's notorious Villa Grimaldi, an interrogation centre run by Chile's secret police.
