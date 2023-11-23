-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Michelle Bachelet: The Universal Declaration Is 'Good Enough'


11/23/2023 4:19:34 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Bachelet knows first hand what human rights violations are. As a young woman she witnessed Augusto Pinochet's military coup in Chile, and the violent repression which followed.

Her own father was arrested, and, as a result of torture, died of a heart attack in prison. Later, she and her mother were arrested and taken to Santiago's notorious Villa Grimaldi, an interrogation centre run by Chile's secret police.

MENAFN23112023000210011054ID1107476422

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search