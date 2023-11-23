Poll shows Americans tired of Ukraine conflict funding

(MENAFN) A recent AP-NORC poll has shed light on the divided opinions among Americans regarding the country's financial support for Ukraine, with 45 percent of respondents expressing the belief that the United States is allocating too much money to the conflict. The poll, published on Wednesday, indicates a shift in public sentiment, as 38 percent of respondents deemed the current spending on Ukraine as "about the right amount."



The changing attitudes are noteworthy, considering that in the previous month, 31 percent of respondents shared a similar perspective, while 52 percent believed too much money was going to Kiev. Despite the apparent concerns, the United States has reduced its spending on the conflict compared to the previous month. The Pentagon's warning to Congress in October about the depletion of long-term funding for Kiev's military through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and the imminent exhaustion of another funding line adds a layer of urgency to the discussion.



A controversial move by Republicans in Congress further complicates the matter, as they removed Ukraine aid from a crucial stopgap budget bill earlier this month, focusing instead on funding domestic border security and foreign aid to Israel for its actions in Gaza. This decision has triggered debates about the judicious use of taxpayer dollars and the priorities in allocating foreign aid.



The AP-NORC poll also delves into Americans' preferences for supporting Ukraine, revealing that sanctions against Russia are the most popular policy, garnering support from 63 percent of respondents. Providing weapons and accepting refugees also received approval from 48 percent, while sending government funds directly to Kiev found support from only 39 percent.



The findings highlight the nuanced perspectives within the American public, with some lawmakers demanding accountability for aid sent to Ukraine, citing concerns about the country's reputation for corruption, as acknowledged by its own residents.



As the United States navigates its role in the ongoing conflict, these poll results underscore the challenges of striking a balance between supporting international allies, managing taxpayer concerns, and addressing the complexities of foreign aid distribution



