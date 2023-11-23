EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

MPH Health Care AG publishes Q3 figures 2023:

Equity (net asset value) increases by more than 58% year-on-year to

215.7 million euros as of 30 September 2023. This corresponds to 50.38 euros per share (previous year 30/09/2022: 31.87 euros). The equity ratio is 94.2%.



Berlin, 23. November 2023 - MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) announces the unaudited IFRS consolidated results for the first nine months of the 2023 financial year. Accordingly, equity increased year-on-year from EUR 136.5 million as of 30

September 2022 to EUR 215.7 million as of 30 September 2023. The net asset value (NAV) per share amounts to 50.38 euros. At the same time in the previous year, the NAV was 31.87 euros per share. The year-on-year increase is therefore 58.1%.



At 94.2%, the equity ratio as of 30 September 2023 is slightly higher than at 31

December 2022 (93.4%) and remains high overall. The result for the first nine months of 2023 was EUR -5.7 million (previous year: EUR -55.8 million).

MPH AG is an investment company whose investments are recognised as financial assets under the balance sheet item "Financial assets" and are measured at fair value through profit or loss as at the balance sheet date. The net loss for the period mainly results from the fair value measurement of the listed investments held as at the balance sheet date, which result from the lower market prices of the investments compared to the previous year's balance sheet date of 31 December 2022 and which do not affect liquidity.

The share price of the investment M1 Kliniken AG increased from 9.06 euros on 31

December 2022 to 9.30 euros on 30 September 2023. The share price of the investment CR Energy AG decreased from 32.00 euros on 31 December 2022 to 25.30 euros on 30 September 2023.

„We remain confident about the development in 2023 despite the ongoing crisis situation in Israel and Ukraine and the increased energy costs. The EBIT margin of M1 Kliniken AG increased disproportionately and the growth of the medical-aesthetic specialist centres in Germany and abroad is proceeding according to plan. CR Energy AG is very well positioned with its vertically integrated investment portfolio in the areas of "sustainable energy supply concepts" and "quality and cost-optimised living space". MPH can also systematically benefit from the positive developments of the investments in the coming years," says Patrick Brenske, CEO of MPH.

The half-year report of MPH Health Care AG was published on the website on 7

September 2023..



About MPH Health Care AG: MPH AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also utilises investment potential outside the healthcare market in high-growth and profitable sectors.





Contact:

Patrick Brenske, Management Board

Corporate Communications

E-Mail:

