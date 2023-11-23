EQS-News: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Bond/Tender Offer

Deutsche Bank announces acceptance amount of public tender offer for Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I & III securities

23.11.2023 / 10:12 CET/CEST





Deutsche Bank announces acceptance amount of public tender offer for Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I & III secutities



Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (XETRA: DBGn / NYSE: DB) announces a total acceptance amount of EUR 292,079,000 and confirms that it will accept for purchase all securities validly tendered in its public tender offer for trust preferred securities issued by each of Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I & III.



The tender offer encompassed the following securities:



Currency Issuer ISIN Purchase Price* Acceptance Amount per Series EUR Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I

DE000A0DEN75

77.00 per cent.

EUR 148,002,000 EUR Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III

DE000A0D24Z1

77.00 per cent.

EUR 144,077,000 * As a percentage of the Liquidation Preference Amount of the relevant Trust Preferred Securities



The tender offer was announced on 9 November 2023 and expired on

22 November 2023 at 5 p.m. (CET).





For further information please contact:



Deutsche Bank AG

Media Relations



Eduard Stipic

Phone: +49 69 910 41864

Email:





Investor Relations

Phone: +49 800 910-8000 (Frankfurt)

Email:







Information is available on Deutsche Bank's Investor Relations website under or by contacting +49 800 910-8000.



No offer or invitation to acquire any trust preferred securities is being made pursuant to this announcement. The tender offer is being made pursuant to a Tender Offer Memorandum dated 09 November 2023.



Requests for the Tender Offer Memorandum relating to the tender offer may be directed to the Tender Agent: Kroll Issuer Services Limited (phone: +44 20 7704 0880, attention: Arlind Bytyqi / Jacek Kusion; email: ; tender offer website: About Deutsche Bank



Deutsche Bank provides retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporations, governments and institutional investors.



















