DGFT Encourages Tie-Ups Between Big Companies And Msmes To Boost E-Commerce Exports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 23 (KNN) Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Sarangi has proposed for more partnerships between big Indian companies and MSMEs to help small business in E-commerce exports.

He said that the government will be signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Amazon to boost e-commerce exports from India.



Sarangi said that India is also in talks with Walmart and Flipkart for similar MoUs to boost e-commerce exports from around 100 districts across the country.



Citing the example of several Japanese and Korean giant firms, he highlighted how they have a systematic program in place where they tie-up with MSMEs as part of a vendor development program.

Underlining the rise in exports of Samsung and Apple phones amidst an overall rise in exports of electronic products from India.



He highlighted the need to boost exports from all parts of the country, as currently only four states-Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu-account for 68% of all exports from India.

Stressing the importance of free trade agreements (FTAs) in enhancing the prospects of trade, he pointed out that while India has already signed FTAs with Australia, Mauritius and the UAE, it is in talks with the United Kingdom, Peru, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Eurasian countries.

(KNN Bureau)