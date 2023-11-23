Amazon India Join Hands With IWAI To Use Inland Waterways For Customer Packages

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 23 (KNN) Amazon India inks MoU with Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to use inland waterways for transporting customer packages.

The company, which will become the first e-commerce player in India to use inland water transport, said it was committed to strengthening its transportation infrastructure in the country.

As per reports, amazon will work together with IWAI to build a network of inland waterways for cargo shipment. And, using the support of IWAI and its carriers, it will do a pilot run on Patna-Kolkata waterways.

Sarbananda Sonowal, minister for ports, shipping and waterways, which runs IWAI, said“Our focus is on increasing cargo movement through river systems, which is a more sustainable and economical mode of transport. This initiative is a reflection of the importance of sustainable logistics solutions in India's rapidly expanding e-commerce sector.”

“This will open up new possibilities for all e-commerce companies,” said Abhinav Singh, vice-president, operations, Amazon India.

He added that Amazon is aiming to harness the potential of the country's rivers, canals, and other water bodies to enhance logistics and transportation efficiency for the Indian e-commerce industry at large.

India's e-commerce sector is poised to see a five-fold growth from USD 59 billion in 2022 to an estimated USD 300 billion by 2030, fuelled by value-seeking mass consumers, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

