Arunachal Pradesh Govt To Host Women Entrepreneurship Workshop In Itanagar Tomorrow

(MENAFN- KNN India) Itanagar, Nov 23 (KNN) A state-level workshop on 'Enabling Women-led Development Reaching the Last Mile' to be held at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar on November 24.

The workshop which is being organised by the state Industry department is expected to witness participation from over 1,000 women entrepreneurs from across the state. It is being organised in collaboration with Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) under the aegis of the State Support Mission of NITI Aayog.

A review meeting was held yesterday which was attended by NITI Aayog Director Mohd Zubair Ali Hashmi, Secretary Industries Hage Tari, Director Jummar Bam and key officials of the department to give a finishing touch to the upcoming workshop.

All key arrangements were minutely reviewed during the meeting including accommodation to participants from outside the state, transportation and other logistics.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Industry, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Tumke Bagra, Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Anna Roy, Senior Advisor, Niti Aayog, Yashodhara Bajoria, SPOC for WEP in States, Executive Council Member, WEP would be present at the inaugural ceremony tomorrow.

