(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing an extraordinary G20 summit via video link, attributed the current strain on the world economy to what he deemed as unwise macroeconomic policies pursued by some countries. Putin expressed concern that measures taken by governments, including those intended to combat the pandemic's effects, have resulted in significant global economic turmoil.



In his address, Putin specifically highlighted the injection of trillions of dollars and euros into the economy and banking systems, which, according to him, triggered a surge in global inflation and a rapid increase in food and energy prices. Contrary to attributing the economic challenges to Russia's actions, Putin asserted that the heart of the issue lies in these macroeconomic policies.



The Russian president argued that such policies have also led to higher interest rates, disproportionately impacting the poorest countries. Advocating for a rebuilding of open and mutually beneficial international economic cooperation, Putin emphasized the importance of adhering to the principles of the UN Charter and fostering collegial and mutually respectful teamwork.



Putin underscored the need for an effective optimization of the global economic management system, advocating for a full restart of the World Trade Organization (WTO), including its arbitration function. Additionally, he stressed the significance of increasing the role of developing economies in international financial institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank.



According to Putin, it is crucial to utilize the resources of these organizations for the genuine development of countries and regions in need, rather than for opportunistic political purposes. As the global economic landscape grapples with ongoing challenges, Putin's perspective sheds light on the complexities surrounding macroeconomic policies and their far-reaching implications on international cooperation and stability.





