Media: US ‘warned’ India over supposed scheme to murder Sikh separatist

(MENAFN) Reports have emerged that the Biden administration thwarted an alleged plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual United States-Canadian citizen and the general counsel for the US-based group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The Indian anti-terrorism agency has accused Pannun of making threats against Air India flights, leading to concerns about India's potential involvement in the case. The incident raises questions, coming just weeks after a diplomatic row between Ottawa and New Delhi over the killing of an activist in Canada.



Pannun, known for advocating the creation of a separate Sikh homeland called Khalistan, claimed that the Indian government was attempting to block a referendum on the formation of Khalistan. The foiled assassination attempt on Pannun, allegedly orchestrated by Indian agents, has prompted the White House to address the issue with senior Indian government officials. Reports suggest that the White House "warned" India over its potential involvement in the conspiracy, further straining diplomatic relations.



The incident sheds light on the complex dynamics surrounding Sikh separatist movements, transnational terrorism concerns, and the delicate diplomatic balance between the United States, Canada, and India. Pannun's assertion that the foiled attempt on his life poses a threat to United States sovereignty, freedom of speech, and democracy adds another layer to the unfolding narrative. As the international community awaits responses from involved parties, questions about the motives behind the alleged plot and its potential impact on diplomatic ties continue to loom large.





