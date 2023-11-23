IEA Calls For Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Welcoming the pause in fighting in Gaza, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has asked for a permanent ceasefire in the Palestinian city.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war on October 7, more than 13,000 Palestinians have lost their lives so far in attacks by Israeli forces. Reports say 1,500 Israeli people have also been killed.

A statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) welcomed the truce in Gaza and hailed diplomatic efforts by the Qatari government to facilitate the delivery of lifesaving humanitarian aid to Gazans.

While calling for a permanent ceasefire, the ministry said violations of human rights in Gaza by the Zionist regime had caused irreparable damage to the credibility of western governments and organisations posing as of human rights champions.

The issue of Palestine needs a comprehensive solution and the occupation of the Palestinian land must end, the statement added.

The ministry stressed the Palestinians must be given the right to have their own independent government on their historic land like other nations.

Earlier, the Israeli government and Palestinian officials confirmed reaching an agreement on a four-day pause in hostilities and release of hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office wrote on its X handle, 50 Israeli hostages would be released before guns fell silent for four days.

Israeli authorities affirmed their commitment to the safe return of hostages to their homes but threatened the war would continue until all captives were released.

Hamas has also announced that 150 Palestinian would be released by Israel under the agreement and hundreds of trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, medical supplies and fuel would be allowed to enter Gaza.

aw/mud

Hits: 22