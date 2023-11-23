Egypt, Jordan Welcome Gaza Truce, Reject Displacement Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II welcomed the humanitarian truce announced in the Gaza Strip, calling on the international community to take advantage of the current truce to relieve the people of Gaza and alleviate the humanitarian tragedy that the Strip is exposed to.

During a meeting in Cairo, the two leaders stressed the keenness on continuous coordination between the two countries to unify positions in light of the delicate circumstances witnessed in the region.



The two leaders expressed their complete rejection of any attempts to displace the people of the strip inside or outside Gaza, stressing the need to continue intensive work to reach a permanent ceasefire and allow access to adequate humanitarian assistance to the people of the Strip without delay.



The two leaders noted that this is the embodiment of the international consensus represented by the relevant UN Security Council and UN General Assembly resolutions rejecting the policies of starvation and collective punishment of the Palestinian people.



They

stressed that any efforts to restore stability in the region should be based on the launch of an integrated political process with the aim of reaching a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution, and the Palestinian side obtaining its legitimate rights, headed by an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

During his speech at the virtual summit of the G20 on Wednesday, President Al-Sisi stressed the need to develop and reform the global system and the international economic and financial structure, including the development of effective financing mechanisms and maximizing the use of existing mechanisms. He also stressed the need to reform the policies and practices of multilateral development banks to enhance their ability to finance in accordance with the priorities of developing countries, as well as the need to contain the problem of growing sovereign debt of developing countries, including middle-income countries.

President Al-Sisi pointed out that the crises that the world is witnessing today – albeit with a political and military face – are consistent and intersect with the deep economic imbalances that the world is witnessing, which are strongly negatively reflected on meeting economic and social human rights, especially in developing countries.

He concluded:“We do not have the luxury of postponing work and confrontation, pointing out that the challenges impose themselves, extend, expand and intertwine, and there is no alternative to a stand of honesty with oneself, in which we are governed by the human conscience and the values of justice, fairness, objectivity and common interests.”