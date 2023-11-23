Heavy Rain Batters Tamil Nadu, Schools Shut Orange Alert In Parts Of Kerala

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of heavy rains in isolated places in Kerala until November 24 view of the heavy rains prediction, the Tamil Nadu government has issued an order to close all government and private schools today in Thirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Viruthunagar, Pudhukottai, Niligiri districts IMD had issued a red alert for Pathanamthitta district of Kerala state on November 22. Pathanamthitta Collector, A Shibu, issued an order prohibiting night travel between 7.00 pm to 6.00 am and tourist activities like kayaking and boating in the hilly areas of Pathanamthitta district from until November 24 order was issued in view of the possibility of heavy continuous rainfall such as localised small floods, mudslides and landslides read: IMD issues 'Orange Alert' for very heavy rain, thunderstorms in these four states till 23 November. See full forecastSabarimala pilgrims have been advised to remain vigilant and cautious especially at night in view of the red alert issued in the district read: Tamil Nadu rains: All govt, private schools in THESE districts shut today due to heavy rainsAn orange alert was also issued in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki for November 23. The heavy rains led to the flooding of many roads and hilly areas of Thiruvananthapuram district. The IMD also issued a yellow alert in all the remaining districts, except the Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala read: Tamil Nadu rains: All govt, private schools in THESE districts shut today due to heavy rainsThe weather department also predicted cyclonic circulations over Tamil Nadu may cause moderate to medium rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in Kerala over the next five days to IMD press release, thunderstorms along with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of the state may take place today and Karaikal regions also witnessed heavy rainfall the previous day. The territorial government declared a holiday for schools on Wednesday in view of the situation.(With inputs from PTI)
