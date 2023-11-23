'India Lost World Cup Final Because...': Here's How Assam CM Himanta Sarma Blamed Indira Gandhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday indicated that India lost the World Cup final against Australia because the match was played on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

\"That day India vs Australia World Cup match happened. We were winning every game. Lost the final. Then I came and saw. What was that day? Why did we lose? We are Hindus and I go according to the day, etc. Then I saw the World Cup final was played on such a day which was also Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary,\" he said alleged that the opposition parties are“in cahoots” with those opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said he would like to tell the BCCI that it should ensure in the future that a final match is not organized on a day that coincides with the birthday of a Nehru-Gandhi family member.\"The World Cup final was held on Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary and the country lost. That's why, I want to tell the BCCI that if you have a world cup final game, make a calculation. That day should not be linked to the Gandhi family. Otherwise, the country will lose,\" he added as quoted by PTI.

The remarks came amid a political row that broke out on Tuesday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying \"PM means Panauti Modi\", insinuating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings bad luck, with the BJP denouncing his comment as \"shameful and disgraceful\" and demanding an apology. PM Modi attended the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

“Panauti... Panauti... Panauti... our boys were well on their way to winning the world cup but Panauti made them lose... the people of this country know,\" Gandhi had said this remark, the Bharatiya Janata Party on 22 November moved the Election Commission and sought action MP Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the Congress leader and questioned the usage of such a word for the Prime Minister of India and asked the Wayanad MP to apologize.“What happened to you, Rahul Gandhi? You are using such words for the Prime Minister of the country. Our Prime Minister met the players and motivated them. Winning or losing is part of the game. Rahul Gandhi needs to apologize,” said Prasad.

(With inputs from agencies)

