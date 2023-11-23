Far-Right Leader Geert Wilders, Who Defended Nupur Sharma Over Prophet Remark, Is New Dutch PM: All About Him

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Far-right firebrand Geert Wilders faced an uphill struggle Thursday to woo rivals for a coalition government after a \"monster victory\" in Dutch elections that shook the Netherlands and Europe. His PVV (Freedom Party) won 37 seats in parliament, more than doubling his share from the last election.

A left-wing bloc trailed far behind on 25 seats, with the center-right VVD on 24, a catastrophic result for the party of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to a report published by AFP.

He was headed for a massive parliamentary election victory on Wednesday that may also send shockwaves through Europe. His election program includes calls for a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the European Union, a total halt to accepting asylum-seekers, and migrant pushbacks at Dutch borders also calls for the \"de-Islamization\" of the Netherlands, even though he has changed his stance on Islam during the election campaign is Geert Wilders, the new Dutch PM?

1) Wilders, 60, now has the daunting task of trying to form a working coalition, courting rivals that categorically ruled out serving in a PVV-led government before the vote.2) Although he softened his anti-Islam rhetoric during the campaign, the PVV program pledges a ban on the Koran, mosques, and Islamic headscarves, and Muslim community leaders in the Netherlands were quick to voice concern, AFP reported.

3) After exit polls, Wilders doubled down on his anti-immigrant rhetoric, saying the Dutch had voted to stem the \"tsunami\" of asylum-seekers.4) He was found guilty of discrimination in 2016 after leading a crowd chanting for \"fewer\" Moroccans in the Netherlands and has previously likened the Koran to Adolf Hitler's \"Mein Kampf\", saying both books should be banned.5) Last year, Wilders also backed BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate.“Never give in to Islamic terrorists like Al-Qaida, they represent barbarism. The whole Indian nation should rally around #napursharma now and support her. Al Qaida and the Taliban put me on their hitlist years ago. One lesson: never bow to terrorists. Never!” he had said.



