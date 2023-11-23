South Korean Intelligence launches military spy satellite into orbit

(MENAFN) On Thursday, South Korean intelligence officially acknowledged North Korea's achievement in successfully launching a military spy satellite into orbit. While this development indicates a significant milestone for Pyongyang, uncertainties loom over the satellite's functionality, raising questions about its operational status.



According to statements made during a parliamentary session by Representative Yoo Sang-bum, South Korean intelligence revealed that Russia played a role in assisting North Korea with the satellite launch. The intelligence community believes that the artificial spy satellite was indeed successfully launched and has been positioned on an orbital path. However, the assessment of whether the satellite is operational or not remains inconclusive at this early stage.



The parliamentary session shed light on the collaborative efforts between North Korea and Russia, particularly after two prior attempts by Pyongyang to launch similar satellites ended in failure. Representative Yoo Sang-bum highlighted that North Korea presented Moscow with the launch plan and data for both the first and second satellite attempts. Following a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in September, Russia conducted a thorough analysis of the provided data and subsequently communicated its findings to North Korea.



The geopolitical implications of this collaboration between North Korea and Russia underscore the complexity of regional dynamics. The successful satellite launch, with Russian assistance, raises concerns and prompts a closer examination of the strategic relationships at play in the Korean Peninsula. As the situation unfolds, the international community remains watchful, awaiting further details about the capabilities and objectives of North Korea's military spy satellite and the collaborative efforts that facilitated its successful launch.

