University of Michigan's consumer survey shows upward revision in US inflation in November

(MENAFN) The final results of the University of Michigan's consumer survey, released on Wednesday, revealed an upward revision in inflation expectations for November in the United States.



Year-ahead inflation expectations increased to 4.5 percent, reaching the highest level since April 2023 and surpassing the initial reading of 4.4 percent from the preliminary results released two weeks prior.



This figure represented an improvement from the 4.2 percent level in October and the 3.2 percent reading in September.



Additionally, long-run inflation expectations saw an increase from 3.0 percent in the previous month to 3.2 percent in November, marking the highest reading since 2011.



"These expectations have risen in spite of the fact that consumers have taken note of the continued slowdown in inflation; consumers appear worried that the softening of inflation could reverse in the months and years ahead," declared Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.



"While this marks the fourth consecutive month of declines, November’s reading reflects a balance of factors, some of which improved while others worsened," Hsu added.



"More-favorable current assessments and expectations of personal finances were offset by a notable deterioration in expected business conditions. In particular, long-run business conditions plunged by 15 percent to its lowest since July 2022," she further mentioned.

