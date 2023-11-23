Hyundai Motor Group signals pivotal move in strategic approach to manufacturing EVs

(MENAFN) Hyundai Motor Group has officially inaugurated a highly automated facility in Singapore, signaling a pivotal move in its strategic approach to manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) in the coming decades. This advanced center, spanning seven floors, is equipped with cutting-edge robotic technologies and innovative production methods, marking a significant step towards the brand's commitment to EV production.



Operational since the beginning of this year, the facility has the capacity to manufacture up to 30,000 electric cars annually, including the production of the "IONIQ 5" model and fully autonomous taxis. The next addition to the production line, the "IONIQ 6" model, is slated to commence production in 2024. Hyundai envisions this center as a key driver of innovation within the group, playing a vital role in shaping the company's trajectory in the electric vehicle era for the next fifty years. It serves as a testing ground for developing future mobility solutions, firmly positioning itself as a cornerstone of the company's strategic vision.



The facility's lobby prominently features the "IONIQ 5" car, symbolizing the company's dedication to cutting-edge electric vehicle technology. Adjacent to it is the "Pony" car, Hyundai's inaugural model introduced in the 1970s, an emblematic representation of South Korea's automotive industry's origins.



Covering an expansive 86,900 square meters (935,380 square feet), the facility stands out for its innovative cell-based production system, departing from the conventional conveyor belt manufacturing approach. This system facilitates seamless collaboration between human workers and robots, with approximately 200 robots actively participating in assembly and inspection operations. This collaborative environment allows human workers to focus on more intricate, creative, and value-added tasks.



Hyundai's move towards automated, high-tech production not only underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of electric vehicle manufacturing but also emphasizes the company's dedication to fostering innovation in mobility solutions. The Singapore facility represents a paradigm shift in the automotive industry, showcasing Hyundai's commitment to blending human expertise with cutting-edge robotic technology for the future of electric mobility.

