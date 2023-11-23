People's Bank of China injects substantial amount of funds for 2nd consecutive day

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at ensuring ample liquidity within the banking system, the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, injected a substantial amount of funds for the second consecutive day. On Thursday, the bank injected 519 billion yuan (USD72.88 billion) through 7-day reverse repurchase operations at an interest rate of 1.8 percent, following a similar injection of 460 billion yuan (USD64.56 billion) the previous day. According to the New China News Agency (Xinhua), this strategic step is taken to maintain acceptable levels of cash liquidity in the banking sector.



Reverse repurchases, also known as "reverse repo," involve the central bank purchasing securities from commercial banks through a bidding process, with an agreement to sell them back at a later date. This mechanism plays a crucial role in managing liquidity in the financial system.



In response to these monetary interventions, the exchange market witnessed a rise in the value of the Chinese yuan against the US dollar during Thursday's trading session, building on the momentum from the previous day. The People's Bank of China set the indicative rate at 7.1212 yuan per dollar, marking an increase of 42 Chinese pips compared to the previous day.



It is essential to note that Chinese regulations permit the yuan to fluctuate by up to 2 percent above or below the central bank's guidance rate each trading day in the spot foreign exchange market. The indicative price of the yuan against the dollar is determined based on purchase prices provided by major financial institutions before the commencement of daily interbank market transactions. These monetary policy measures reflect the ongoing efforts to manage and stabilize the Chinese currency in the face of market dynamics and economic conditions.

