US stocks market increases ahead of Thanksgiving on Wednesday

(MENAFN) US shares trades ended Wednesday’s session with gains ahead of the Thanksgiving.



The Dow Jones increases to reach 184 points, or 0.53 percent, to end standing at 35,273 as well as the S&P 500 recorded higher by 18 points, or 0.41 percent, to reach 4,556.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq surged by 65 points, or 0.46 percent, to end at 14,265.



The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq recorded a comeback on Wednesday, after closing their five-day earning streak in the last session.



The VIX volatility index, also recognized as the fear index, dropped 3.7 percent to reach 12.85. The 10-year US Treasury yield lost 0.1 percent to 4.411 percent.



The dollar index gained 0.3 percent to reach 103.90, whereas the euro dropped 0.2 percent to USD1.0887 versus the dollar.



Precious metals ended in red sided of market, with gold dropping 0.4 percent to reach USD1,990 per ounce as well as silver declining 0.5 percent to reach USD23.63.



Oil rates dove about 1.2 percent, with worldwide benchmark Brent crude trading at USD81.66 a barrel while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was exchanging at USD76.78.



MENAFN23112023000045015839ID1107476207