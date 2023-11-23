European shares market closes Wednesday’s session with gains except for UK

(MENAFN) European shares ended Wednesday’s session with higher figures apart from the UK.



The STOXX Europe 600, which contains nearly 90 percent of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 nations, rose by 1.39 points, or 0.3 percent, to end the session standing at 457.24.



Germany's DAX 30 surged by 57 points, or 0.36 percent, to end reaching an amount of 15,957, whereas France's CAC 40 jumped 31 points, or 0.43 percent, to close the day at 7,260.



Spain's IBEX 35 was the highest earner of the session, increasing 59 points, or 0.61 percent, to close the session reaching 9,887.



Italy's FTSE MIB, in the meantime, hiked 1.49 points, or 0.01 percent, to close unaffected standing at 29,154.



Whereas the UK's FTSE 100, dropped 12 points, or 0.17 percent, to finish at 7,469.



International benchmark crude Brent exchanged at a rate of USD82.31 a barrel as of 10.09 AM regional time (0709 GMT), a 0.17 percent dropping from the ending rate of USD82.45 per barrel in the last exchange session on Tuesday.



The American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), exchanged at the same time at a price of USD77.64 a barrel, decreasing 0.16 percent from Tuesday’s end of USD82.45 a barrel.



