Discourse surrounding AI becomes of most pivotal technological, ideological divides

(MENAFN) The ongoing discourse surrounding generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems has swiftly become one of the most pivotal technological and ideological divides in contemporary times. The central question at the heart of this debate is whether powerful generative AI systems should follow an open-source or closed-source model. The outcome of this discussion stands to significantly impact economic productivity, societal stability, and the trajectories of some of the world's wealthiest corporations.



Advocates for open-source models, exemplified by Meta's Llama 2 and Hugging Face's Bloom, assert that enabling users to customize potent generative AI programs themselves expands access to the technology. They argue that this approach fosters innovation, enhances reliability through external oversight, and introduces an element of competition to a landscape dominated by major American companies like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI. These giants have heavily invested in developing extensive closed-loop generative AI systems that they tightly control.



Beyond being more cost-effective to develop and deploy, open-source models present an alternative to the closed systems, challenging the monopoly held by major corporations. However, opponents contend that such open models pose the risk of unleashing a Pandora's box, providing an avenue for malicious actors to exploit the technology for spreading false information globally or manufacturing cyber and biological weapons.



Geoffrey Hinton, a pioneering figure in modern artificial intelligence, has expressed concerns about the dangers of open source, stating that it could empower unpredictable individuals to engage in potentially harmful activities.



The history of OpenAI, the organization behind the development of the ChatGPT program, provides valuable insights. Established in 2015 with a commitment to open and accessible technology, OpenAI later deviated from this approach due to competitive and security considerations. Ilya Sutskever, Chief Scientist at OpenAI, admitted that their initial stance was "completely wrong." Once OpenAI acknowledged the incredible power of its generative AI models, offering them as open source became impractical.

