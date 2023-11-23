Emerging market banks defeat peers in managing economy

(MENAFN) Throughout my more than 3 decades in the field of economics, I've held a steadfast belief in not underestimating the potential of emerging economies. In 2014, when measured using purchasing power parity exchange rates, China emerged as the world's largest economy, closely trailing the United States. By 2018, it decisively surpassed the U.S., challenging traditional notions of economic dominance.



While acknowledging the contentious nature of using PPP exchange rates, I contend that it remains the most valid method for a comprehensive long-term comparison. Despite China's surpassing the U.S. in GDP, there's an argument for the U.S. maintaining its status as the world's strongest economy, despite a lower production of goods and services than its Asian counterpart. A broader global economic shift is evident, with advanced economies' share of global GDP dropping from over 60 percent in 1991 to around 40 percent today.



Contrary to conventional wisdom, a growing consensus suggests that advanced economies have much to glean from emerging markets, particularly in the realms of central banking, inflation management, and financial stability. Robin Brooks, Chief Economist at the Institute of International Finance, posits that major emerging economies have outperformed developed markets in managing monetary policies. According to him, these economies demonstrated swifter detection of inflationary threats and a more prompt response in adjusting interest rates, maintaining credibility that surpassed the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England.



This viewpoint finds support in the recent World Economic Outlook report from the International Monetary Fund. While somewhat reluctantly stated, the report acknowledges that the monetary policy-making processes in many emerging economies have significantly improved over the past 15 years, providing a robust foundation for stability. This becomes particularly evident when scrutinizing the monetary policy responses to the global inflation shock that unfolded at the end of 2020.



In this scenario, central banks in emerging markets exhibited a proactive stance by raising interest rates in early 2021, albeit roughly a year behind their major counterparts in the U.S. and Europe. Their foresight extended to concerns about global supply chains, the impact of imported inflation, currency depreciation against the strong U.S. dollar, and the potential for sustained price increases. As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, it becomes increasingly apparent that valuable lessons can be drawn from the policy approaches of emerging economies.

MENAFN23112023000045015682ID1107476185