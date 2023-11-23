Turkey’s main share index increases slightly at Thursday’s start

(MENAFN) Turkey’s main share index opened Thursday’s session standing at 7,991.94 points, increasing by a small margin of 0.06 percent or 4.91 points, from the last session which ended in Wednesday.



On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended standing at 7,987.03 points, dropping 0.74 percent, with a day to day exchange capacity of 84.6 billion Turkish liras (which is equivalent to nearly USD2.93 billion).



The US dollar/Turkish lira trading rate stood at 28.8566 as of 10.03 A M regional time (0703GMT), whereas the euro/lira exchange price reached an amount of 31.5286, as well as a British pound exchanged for 36.0934 liras.



International benchmark crude Brent exchanged at a rate of USD82.31 a barrel as of 10.09 AM regional time (0709 GMT), a 0.17 percent dropping from the ending rate of USD82.45 per barrel in the last exchange session on Tuesday.



The American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), exchanged at the same time at a price of USD77.64 a barrel, decreasing 0.16 percent from Tuesday’s end of USD82.45 a barrel.



