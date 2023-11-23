COP28 climate summit to reach agreement on restricting global warming

(MENAFN) The COP28 climate summit is scheduled to commence in Dubai on November 30, with a key objective set by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President of the COP28 Conference of the Parties. The ambitious goal is to reach a consensus on measures that will restrict global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Achieving this target hinges on the rapid reduction of carbon emissions from energy systems, estimated at around 34 gigatons per year, reaching net zero by the year 2050.



The path to achieving this goal presents two main approaches: the swift reduction of fossil fuel usage, including coal, oil, and gas, or the implementation of carbon capture and storage technology. The challenge lies in finding the delicate balance between these two methods.



Encouragingly, technological advancements suggest that the reduction of fossil fuel usage can occur more rapidly than initially anticipated. The cost of generating electricity from solar energy has seen an 85 percent reduction since 2010. While wind energy has faced recent challenges, particularly in terms of financing and turbine costs, the long-term trend indicates a downward trajectory in its overall costs.



Simultaneously, battery technology is progressing at a pace faster than expected, driving advancements in electric road transportation. Notably, electric-powered passenger car sales in China constitute a significant 35 percent. There is now a comprehensive understanding of how to minimize emissions, even in traditionally challenging economic sectors such as aviation, shipping, steel, cement, and chemicals.



Six years ago, the prevailing belief among experts was that carbon removal from iron production necessitated the addition of carbon capture and storage technology to blast furnaces still utilizing coke. However, recent developments highlight the emergence of a new paradigm. Direct reduction of hydrogen or the utilization of 100 percent green hydrogen, instead of natural gas, is poised to take center stage, potentially reducing coke demand by over 80 percent by 2050.

