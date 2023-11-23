Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager, injures another in incursion into Balata refugee camp

(MENAFN) In the course of a pre-dawn incursion into the Balata refugee camp situated in eastern Nablus city, Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian teenager and injured another, as documented by a Palestinian news agency.



Following the incident, the wounded Palestinians were conveyed to a hospital, with the unfortunate outcome that one of them, identified as 18-year-old Ezzeddin Hafi, succumbed to his injuries.



Ahmad Jebril, the director of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Nablus city, reported that Israeli forces obstructed ambulances from reaching the injured individuals.



According to eyewitness accounts provided to a Turkish news agency, Israeli forces initiated a forceful entry into the Balata refugee camp, setting off confrontations with local Palestinians.



This occurrence unfolded within the context of heightened tensions prevailing in the West Bank since the eruption of hostilities on October 7 between Palestinian factions and Israel in Gaza.



The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported that over 220 Palestinians have lost their lives in the West Bank since October 7, with more than 2,800 others sustaining injuries as a consequence of actions undertaken by Israeli forces.

