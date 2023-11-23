Christine Lagarde focuses on persistent inflation threats, urges for vigilance

(MENAFN) Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), has highlighted that the threat of inflation persists despite recent declines, cautioning that there is still a considerable distance to cover. Lagarde stressed that it is premature to declare victory over inflation, underscoring the importance of remaining vigilant and working towards achieving a decrease in the inflation rate to the medium-term target of 2 percent.



She pointed out that the decrease in energy prices has alleviated some of the pressure on prices, acknowledging that the ECB has undertaken significant adjustments in monetary policy to confront the challenges posed by inflation in recent months. Lagarde emphasized that the central bank's future decisions on interest rates will be contingent on the unfolding developments in economic data.



In September, the ECB raised its key interest rate for the tenth consecutive time but has opted to keep it unchanged since then. Lagarde has called upon countries in the euro zone to be proactive in anticipating potential threats to financial stability arising from the implementation of high-interest rates as a measure to counter inflation.

MENAFN23112023000045015682ID1107475918