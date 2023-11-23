-->


Kuwait Welcomes Humanitarian Pause Agreement In Gaza


11/23/2023 3:11:45 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign affairs welcomed Thursday the announcement by Qatar for successful mediation in brokering a humanitarian pause agreement in Gaza Strip, in partnership with the US and Egypt.
The humanitarian pause will trigger an exchange of hostages and detainees, notably women and children, in Israeli occupation prisons and in Gaza Strip, in addition to a temporary ceasefire and entry of humanitarian and relief aid into Gaza, said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.
The State of Kuwait praises the agreement, but calls for continuation of such efforts to ensure a permanent ceasefire and protect Palestinians in Gaza from ferocious attacks by occupied Israeli forces. (end)
