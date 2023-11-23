Baku Hosts Ministerial Session Of OIC Labour Ministers Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Baku hosts the ministerial session of the V Conference of Labour
Ministers of the member countries of the Organisation of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC), Azernews reports.
The session started with the recitation of ayahs of the Holy
Quran.
The session heard the speech of Deputy Minister of Human
Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Adnan Abdullah Al Nuaim (Chairman of the IV Conference of Labour
Ministers of the OIC).
The Chairman of the Fifth OIC Conference of Ministers of Labour
and the composition of the Bureau were then elected.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is set to hold the
5th Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers (ICLM)
from November 21st to 23rd, 2023, in Baku, the Republic of
Azerbaijan, under the theme“Innovative Solutions and
Digitalization of Labour and Employment Services in the OIC Member
States”. The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the
Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MLSPP) will host the
ICLM. The Conference will bring together labour ministers from
across the OIC Member States to address critical issues affecting
the Muslim world in the changing world of work, including the
impact of new technologies, employment trends, and social
protection.
