Minister: Our Calls On Unemployment Still On Agenda

Abbas Ganbay

"The unemployment rate in the member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has not improved over the past 12 years, but, on the contrary, has worsened," Minister of Labour and Social Protection Sahil Babayev said in his speech at the ministerial session of the V Conference of Labour Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Azernews reports.

"Our calls on unemployment are still on the agenda. Today, the average rate of population growth in the countries of the OIC is higher. There are large numbers of young people. Unemployment, especially among the youth, is 15.8 percent. This is one of the next challenges we face in the near future," the minister said.

The minister also added that we can contribute to the development of our countries by expanding cooperation among OIC countries.

It should be noted that Baku is hosting the ministerial session of the V Conference of Labour Ministers of the member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).