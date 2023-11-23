Minister: Our Calls On Unemployment Still On Agenda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"The unemployment rate in the member countries of the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has not improved over the past
12 years, but, on the contrary, has worsened," Minister of Labour
and Social Protection Sahil Babayev said in his speech at the
ministerial session of the V Conference of Labour Ministers of the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Azernews reports.
"Our calls on unemployment are still on the agenda. Today, the
average rate of population growth in the countries of the OIC is
higher. There are large numbers of young people. Unemployment,
especially among the youth, is 15.8 percent. This is one of the
next challenges we face in the near future," the minister said.
The minister also added that we can contribute to the
development of our countries by expanding cooperation among OIC
countries.
It should be noted that Baku is hosting the ministerial session
of the V Conference of Labour Ministers of the member countries of
the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
