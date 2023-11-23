Israel escalates attacks throughout Gaza Strip before humanitarian pause

(MENAFN) Late on Wednesday, Israel escalated its attacks across the Gaza Strip just before a humanitarian pause in the conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas was scheduled to begin.



The Israeli army targeted multiple areas, particularly in northern Gaza, resulting in casualties, including in the Nuseirat refugee camp.



Residential homes were struck in the camp, and artillery bombings were reported in Beit Lahia and Gaza City. Artillery shelling also occurred in Al-Fukhari in southern Gaza, and an airstrike hit a home in Rafah, causing injuries.



The attacks coincided with ongoing mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States to implement a humanitarian pause.



The expected pause involves the release of 50 captives held by Hamas in Gaza, mainly women and children, in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails. Israel initiated air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip on October 7 in response to a surprise attack by Hamas.



As of the latest update, the number of casualties from Israeli attacks in Gaza has risen to 14,532, including over 6,000 children and 4,000 women, according to the media office in the besieged enclave.

