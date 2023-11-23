One Killed In 65 Russian Attacks On Kherson Region On Nov 22

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched 65 shelling attacks on the Kherson region on Wednesday, November 22, killing one person and wounding another.

Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 65 attacks and fired 287 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 29 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

According to Prokudin, Russian troops targeted residential neighborhoods in towns and villages, factories, an educational institution, a medical institution and a store in Kherson.