British Finance Minister reveals autumn budget aimed to invigorate investment, economic activity

(MENAFN) British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt revealed the autumn budget on Wednesday, designed to invigorate investment and economic activity in the United Kingdom. With the goal of fostering a robust work ethic, the budget includes reductions in employee contributions to social security.



Hunt emphasized the challenging decisions made to steer the economy back on track following the dual impact of the pandemic and an energy crisis. He stated, "Our plan for the British economy is succeeding, but the work is not finished yet." Notably, recent economic indicators reflect improvement, with expectations of 0.6 percent growth this year, compared to the anticipated 0.2 percent contraction in March. However, GDP projections were revised to 0.7 percent, down from the earlier estimate of 1.8 percent.



Despite a significant drop in UK inflation to 4.6 percent in October from over 11 percent a year ago, economic growth remains sluggish, and job opportunities are scarce. Hunt introduced "110 measures" aimed at boosting annual investment in companies by USD25 billion, without resorting to additional borrowing or debt.



Recent data on state borrowing, published on Tuesday, revealed figures lower than official expectations for the current fiscal year. This limits the Finance Minister's ability to announce extensive tax cuts. The budgetary decisions may impact the Conservative Party's standing in opinion polls, narrowing the gap with the Labor Party ahead of next year's scheduled legislative elections.



In line with the budget's focus on encouraging hard work, Hunt announced a reduction in employee contributions to social security from 12 percent to 10 percent. This reduction applies to approximately 27 million individuals earning between USD15715 and USD63449 annually.

MENAFN23112023000045015682ID1107475876