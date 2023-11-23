Middle Corridor Bodes To Vivify Economic Ties Among SPECA Nations - Azerbaijani Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Middle
Corridor promises to revitalize economic ties among the member
countries of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central
Asia (SPECA) and expand trade cooperation between them,
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov said at the
XVIII meeting of the SPECA Board of Directors, Trend reports.
"Azerbaijan is not only a transit country, but also a driving
force in assuring the viability, efficiency, and long-term growth
of transportation routes," emphasized the minister.
He added that in order to sustain the competitiveness of the
Middle Corridor, it is essential to strengthen cooperation, enhance
the digitalization of trade and related procedures, and continue
expanding collaboration in the future.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.
At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA
Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.
