Central Asia Makes Significant Progress Since SPECA Establishment - Kyrgyz Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Central
Asian region has made significant progress since the establishment
of SPECA, Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar
Amangeldiev said at the 18th meeting of SPECA's Board of Directors,
Trend reports.
"We are in a geopolitically unique location that provides
tremendous prospects for the expansion of transit routes, trade,
and economic growth. Central Asia holds a vital place in today's
world. This region is more than just a crossroads of commerce
lines; it is a site where the interests of various countries and
regions intersect," he emphasized.
The Minister also mentioned that the region is successfully
moving towards strengthening economic stability, developing
infrastructure, supporting education and health care, reducing
poverty, and respecting gender equality. These achievements are the
result of joint work and efforts that also contribute to the UN
Sustainable Development Goals.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.
At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA
Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.
