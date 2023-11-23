-->


Uzbekistan To Host Next UNESCO General Assembly Session, Breaking With 40-Year Tradition


11/23/2023 3:09:32 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 23. The 43rd session of the UNESCO General Assembly is to be held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2025, Trend reports.

As per Sherzod Asadov, the press-secretary of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, this marks the first time in a span of 40 years wherein the event is not held in Paris.

"The 42nd session of the General Assembly supported Uzbekistan's proposal to hold the next 43rd session in 2025 in the city of Samarkand and made the appropriate decision," the statement reads.

According to Simona-Mirela Miculescu, the Chairman of the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Assembly, the decision marks Uzbekistan's diplomatic success.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Uzbekistan signed a cooperation program with UNESCO until 2026.

The signed document presupposes cooperation in promoting the ideas of peace and sustainable development in Uzbekistan. Among the objectives of such cooperation are the creation of inclusive, equal and safe conditions in schools, improving the quality and relevance of education, teaching children the skills necessary for life, work and sustainable development, building a generation of qualified teachers, digitalization and improving education funding.

