Baku To Host Intellectual Competition On Safe Road Traffic Among Schoolchildren

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku will host the third intellectual competition "Let's Learn Road Safety" among students of secondary schools on November 27, Trend reports.

This competition, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan, is part of the implementation of the "State Program on Road Safety in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2023" with the support of the "Regional Development" Public Association.

The project aims to protect the lives and health of road users, promote safe and courteous behavior on the roads, and educate schoolchildren about traffic rules.

Teams of 7th–8th graders from 55 secondary schools in Baku will participate in the competition.

The participants will answer questions on topics such as the "History of Traffic Rules", "History of Cars", "Participants in Traffic", "Vehicles", "Pedestrians and Cyclists", "Structure and Equipment of Cars", "Road Signs," and others.

At the end of the three rounds of the competition, the jury will determine the winners of the first, second, and third places.

The first and second intellectual competitions "Let's Learn Road Safety," were held in December 2021 and 2022.

