Baku To Host Intellectual Competition On Safe Road Traffic Among Schoolchildren

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Heydar
Aliyev Center in Baku will host the third intellectual competition
"Let's Learn Road Safety" among students of secondary schools on
November 27, Trend reports.
This competition, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center with the
support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Automobile
Federation of Azerbaijan, is part of the implementation of the
"State Program on Road Safety in the Republic of Azerbaijan for
2019-2023" with the support of the "Regional Development" Public
Association.
The project aims to protect the lives and health of road users,
promote safe and courteous behavior on the roads, and educate
schoolchildren about traffic rules.
Teams of 7th–8th graders from 55 secondary schools in Baku will
participate in the competition.
The participants will answer questions on topics such as the
"History of Traffic Rules", "History of Cars", "Participants in
Traffic", "Vehicles", "Pedestrians and Cyclists", "Structure and
Equipment of Cars", "Road Signs," and others.
At the end of the three rounds of the competition, the jury will
determine the winners of the first, second, and third places.
The first and second intellectual competitions "Let's Learn Road
Safety," were held in December 2021 and 2022.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN23112023000187011040ID1107475871
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.