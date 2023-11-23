MBA reports mortgage applications in US rise to 6-month high

(MENAFN) In the latest report by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Wednesday, it was revealed that U.S. mortgage applications have reached their highest point in six months. This surge is attributed to the ongoing decline in mortgage interest rates, which have been dropping from their 23-year high.



For the week ending November 17, the Market Composite Index, a gauge of mortgage loan application volume, experienced a 3 percent increase on a seasonally adjusted basis compared to the previous week. However, on an unadjusted basis, the index showed a slight decrease of 0.1 percent.



"Mortgage applications increased to their highest level in six weeks, but remain at very low levels," MBA Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist Joel Kan stated in a declaration. "Purchase applications were up almost four percent over the week, on a seasonally adjusted basis, as both conventional and government purchase loans saw increases."



"Refinance applications increased 1.6 percent last week, but the level of refinances continues to be well below historical averages, given that most borrowers already have a rate well below current market rates," he continued.



The 30-year fixed mortgage rate saw a decrease to 7.41 percent from the previous week's 7.61 percent, marking a notable decline. This rate had fallen by 25 basis points in the week ending November 3, representing the most substantial single-week drop since July 2022.



Additionally, the average contract interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also decreased, moving from 6.94 percent to 6.89 percent.



It's important to note that the MBA survey encompasses over 75 percent of retail residential mortgage applications in the United States.

MENAFN23112023000045015839ID1107475870