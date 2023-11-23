Kuwait Oil Barrel Rises 73 Cents To USD 87.20 - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti oil price went up by 73 cents to reach USD 87.20 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday's trading, compared to USD 86.47 on Tuesday, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) In international markets, Brent crude oil went down 49 cents to hit USD 81.96 pb, while West Texas crude dropped by 67 cents to USD 77.10 (end) km

